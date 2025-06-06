Q2 EPS Estimates for Ascend Wellness Increased by Analyst

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Ascend Wellness in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Ascend Wellness Price Performance

Shares of AAWH opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Ascend Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

