Q2 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Raised by Analyst

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Range Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC stock opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $168,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $548,706.08. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $67,197. The trade was a 88.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,080 shares of company stock worth $2,984,479. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 48.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

