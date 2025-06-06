Q3 Earnings Estimate for Viper Energy Issued By Roth Capital

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.85.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

VNOM opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.05. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Viper Energy by 129.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

