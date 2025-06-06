Q3 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines Lowered by Analyst

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.01 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 124,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 73,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,397,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after buying an additional 67,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

