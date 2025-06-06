Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Short Interest Update

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 5,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.42.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $483.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.66 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

