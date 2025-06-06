Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $414.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $364.00 to $414.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PWR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus set a $375.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.35.

Quanta Services stock opened at $359.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

