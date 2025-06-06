Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Trading 9.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) were up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Up 9.1%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

