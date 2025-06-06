RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $3.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised RAPT Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.04. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. As a group, analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,751,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,754,000. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,750,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,587,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,595,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

