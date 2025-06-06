Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Rayonier by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,372,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,107,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,101,000 after purchasing an additional 170,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,632,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,719,000 after purchasing an additional 39,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,958,000 after purchasing an additional 46,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of RYN stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

