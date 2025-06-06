Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.35. Reading International shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 18,339 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $31.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.29. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 258.21% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.69 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Reading International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,502,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

