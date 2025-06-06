Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Holdings Cut by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Red Violet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Red Violet by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Violet in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey Alan Dell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,968 shares in the company, valued at $7,991,121.60. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Rubin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $389,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,502.34. The trade was a 6.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,400. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Stock Up 0.7%

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.69 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

