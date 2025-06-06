Renalytix (LON:RENX) Stock Price Up 1% – What’s Next?

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.35 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.32 ($0.10). 26,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 203,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.10).

Renalytix Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of £30.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -72.91.

About Renalytix

Renalytix (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. The Company’s lead product is KidneyIntelX, which has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S.

