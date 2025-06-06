Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.44 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 72.60 ($0.99). Renold shares last traded at GBX 72 ($0.98), with a volume of 448,815 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renold in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.56. The company has a market cap of £174.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Renold plc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain products; and transmission chain products, including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

