Rep. Virginia Foxx Buys Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). In a filing disclosed on June 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hercules Capital stock on May 20th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 3/5/2025.

HTGC stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.30%.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $104,922.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,180.40. This trade represents a 100.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,438,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 323,028 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,874,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,218,000 after acquiring an additional 59,241 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,406,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 946,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,130,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 143,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,456,000 after acquiring an additional 62,610 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Foxx (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985.

Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

