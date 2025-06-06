Research Analysts Set Expectations for PolyPid Q2 Earnings

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of PolyPid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PolyPid’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on PolyPid in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PolyPid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

PYPD stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.25. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PolyPid by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 343,353 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 827,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 148,199 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

