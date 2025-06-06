Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Emerson Electric (EMR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) recently:

6/4/2025 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $133.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/30/2025 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $112.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2025 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2025 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $133.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2025 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2025 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $104.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $119.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/23/2025 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/14/2025 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/10/2025 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $99.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $158.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $122.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $134.85.

Get Emerson Electric Co alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.