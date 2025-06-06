REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $44.63 and last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 572997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.82%. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on REV Group from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

REV Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.12.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

