Reviewing Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) & Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG)

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) and Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and Intchains Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Intchains Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Intchains Group has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 334.27%. Given Intchains Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intchains Group is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $51,917.00 56.60 -$17.07 million N/A N/A Intchains Group $389.89 million 0.33 -$3.78 million $0.08 26.63

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Intchains Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Intchains Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intchains Group has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Intchains Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -28,235.93% -1,360.73% -157.70% Intchains Group 19.08% 4.77% 4.53%

Summary

Intchains Group beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

