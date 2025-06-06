Reviewing BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of BTC Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTC Digital and LM Funding America”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $11.68 million 1.77 -$2.82 million N/A N/A LM Funding America $7.03 million 1.34 -$15.94 million ($6.76) -0.27

BTC Digital has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Volatility & Risk

BTC Digital has a beta of 5.13, indicating that its share price is 413% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BTC Digital and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A LM Funding America -96.23% -35.84% -31.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BTC Digital and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 0.00 LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

BTC Digital beats LM Funding America on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

