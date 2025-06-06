Reviewing ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 76.8% of ImmunityBio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -8,016.83% N/A -110.02% Atara Biotherapeutics -132.58% N/A -90.16%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 0 4 1 3.20 Atara Biotherapeutics 1 2 3 1 2.57

ImmunityBio currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 322.41%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 110.81%. Given ImmunityBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than Atara Biotherapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

ImmunityBio has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmunityBio and Atara Biotherapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $31.22 million 81.98 -$583.20 million ($0.58) -5.00 Atara Biotherapeutics $199.73 million 0.25 -$276.13 million ($3.72) -2.26

Atara Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio. ImmunityBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atara Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics beats ImmunityBio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies. The company's platforms have generated therapeutic agents that are currently being or planned to be studied in clinical trials across various indications in liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, lung and colorectal cancers, and glioblastoma multiforme. Its lead biologic product candidate is Anktiva, an FDA-approved immunotherapy in combination with bacillus calmette-guérin (BCG) for the treatment of adult patients with BCG unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ, with or without papillary tumors. The company has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute. It also has license agreements with 3M Innovative Properties Company; Access to Advanced Health Institute; LadRx Corporation; Sanford Health; Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd.; Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.; and GlobeImmune, Inc. The company is based in San Diego, California.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Its CAR T immunotherapy pipeline products include ATA3219, currently in Phase 1 trials, as well as ATA3431, under preclinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and ATA188 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis. The company has research collaboration agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Council of the Queensland Institute of Medical Research. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

