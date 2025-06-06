Reviewing Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) and PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) and PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and PacificHealth Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 8 3 3.27 PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 231.60%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than PacificHealth Laboratories.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$95.73 million ($1.29) -5.96 PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and PacificHealth Laboratories”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and PacificHealth Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -47.56% -35.55% PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats PacificHealth Laboratories on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PacificHealth Laboratories

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development of nutritional products that enhance health and athletic performance in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on sports performance, hydration, fueling, and muscle recovery. The company provides ENDUROX R4, a muscle recovery drink; ACCELERADE protein powered sports drink; ACCEL GEL, a energy gel; Body Glove Surge; ENDUROX EXCEL, an exercise supplement; and 2ND SURGE, an ultra energy gel. It also offers ACCELERADE HYDRO for less intense workouts use before, during, and after workouts for hydration, energy, and recovery. The company markets its products to various distribution channels, including sports specialty and natural product retailers and chains, as well as markets their products through its Website. PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Matawan, New Jersey.

