Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives $14.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Bank of America downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 9,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $149,055.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 851,637 shares in the company, valued at $12,774,555. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,373.75. This represents a 7.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

