Robert W. Baird Boosts ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Price Target to $124.00

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

TTAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on ServiceTitan from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.36.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.66. ServiceTitan has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceTitan

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $520,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,434.30. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $963,063.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,409 shares in the company, valued at $30,799,961.85. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTAN. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at about $925,943,000. TPG GP A LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,405,000. Battery Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,599,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,937,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,777,000.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.