Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Agenus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Agenus Stock Down 8.3%

Shares of AGEN opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Agenus will post -12.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

