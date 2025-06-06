Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZBRA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.82.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $291.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

