Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Position Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 6,463.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,722 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $21,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 3.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Roche from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

