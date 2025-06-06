Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $371.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $327.00 to $371.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROK. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.21.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $320.42 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $323.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 223 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.97, for a total value of $70,015.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,529.73. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $75,500.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $495,260.96. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,796. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $284,177,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 29,844.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 702,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,588,000 after purchasing an additional 700,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 85,513.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 675,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,047,000 after purchasing an additional 674,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,287,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,021,000 after purchasing an additional 651,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,476,000 after purchasing an additional 432,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

