Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 2.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Roku traded as high as $74.50 and last traded at $74.53. 960,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,796,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.97.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ROKU. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.37.

Get Roku alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $45,904.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,343.90. This represents a 6.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,225. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,642 shares of company stock worth $2,370,040. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Up 1.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.82 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.