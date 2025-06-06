Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 11th (NASDAQ:DRDBU)

Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit’s (NASDAQ:DRDBU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 11th. Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRDBU opened at $10.55 on Friday. Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRDBU. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000.

Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit Company Profile

We are a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

