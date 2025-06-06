Roth Capital Comments on AutoZone’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report released on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $51.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $58.13. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.94 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2026 earnings at $41.60 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $58.79 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $36.69 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,054.52.

Shares of AZO opened at $3,720.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,695.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3,482.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,753.61 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,401.63. This trade represents a 92.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total transaction of $9,737,666.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,877.35. This trade represents a 85.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,398 shares of company stock worth $45,676,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

