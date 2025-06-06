Roth Capital Has Optimistic Outlook of BYRN FY2026 Earnings

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Byrna Technologies in a report released on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 million. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of BYRN opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.26 million, a PE ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 2.11. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $34.78.

In other Byrna Technologies news, Director Emily Rooney acquired 2,500 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,062. This trade represents a 7.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 1,772.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

