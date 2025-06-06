Roth Capital Predicts Applied Digital FY2028 Earnings

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Digital in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APLD. Citizens Jmp raised Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

Applied Digital Stock Down 3.6%

APLD opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 6.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The business had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 15,147,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,491,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,819,000 after acquiring an additional 730,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,404,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,572 shares during the period. Finally, Situational Awareness LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the first quarter valued at $22,680,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $169,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,291. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

