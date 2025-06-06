Roth Capital Predicts Stronger Earnings for Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Vizsla Silver in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 1st. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vizsla Silver’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vizsla Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Vizsla Silver Trading Up 9.1%

VZLA opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.00 and a beta of 0.94. Vizsla Silver has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Institutional Trading of Vizsla Silver

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Vizsla Silver by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

