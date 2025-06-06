Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.50. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $100.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 1,387,935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 365.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,203,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 945,438 shares in the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 67.3% in the first quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 744,954 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 153.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 952,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 576,098 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

See Also

