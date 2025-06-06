Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$22.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

WDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$26.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

TSE WDO opened at C$19.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.85. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$10.61 and a 52-week high of C$19.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Kevin Lonergan sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.21, for a total transaction of C$27,023.64. Also, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 7,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.26, for a total transaction of C$128,193.84. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

