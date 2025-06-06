Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.
FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James set a $186.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 494.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
