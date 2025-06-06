Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 24.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LUG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Veritas raised shares of Lundin Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.98.

LUG opened at C$71.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.36. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$18.48 and a 1-year high of C$71.19.

In other news, Director Pablo Mir sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$460,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Terrence Smith sold 40,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.06, for a total value of C$2,604,423.36. 58.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

