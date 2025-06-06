Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WPM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $95.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,648,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $263,810,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $72,657,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,999 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,223,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,227,000 after buying an additional 1,135,699 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

