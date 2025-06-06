Royal Bank of Canada Increases Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $66.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEM. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.68.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $112,344.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,786.20. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $381,539. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Newmont by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 315.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 122.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

