Royal Bank of Canada Increases Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target to $23.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TFPM. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.24.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.14 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1,258.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

