Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Price

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Skeena Resources from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Insider Activity

Skeena Resources stock opened at C$20.35 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.74.

In other Skeena Resources news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.36, for a total transaction of C$408,985.00. Also, Director Craig Andrew Parry sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.29, for a total value of C$301,847.70. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,152. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Skeena Resources

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

