Royal Bank of Canada Raises Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $6.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

AQN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $692.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 65,316,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,656,000 after buying an additional 3,175,000 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,223,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392,805 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,886,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,715,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,859,000 after purchasing an additional 204,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,000,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,090,000 after purchasing an additional 117,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

