Royal Bank of Canada Raises Barrick Gold (NYSE:B) Price Target to $26.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Canada raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of B opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 21.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 114,572 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 47,544 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 56,394 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

