Royal Bank of Canada Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$17.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.67.

TSE:HBM opened at C$13.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$8.49 and a twelve month high of C$13.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$155,508.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

