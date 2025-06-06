Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 32.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASAN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Asana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

Get Asana alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ASAN

Asana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. Asana has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 86.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $263,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 716,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,053,617.40. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 225,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $3,154,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,573,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,999,572.72. This trade represents a 0.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,074,507 shares of company stock worth $30,025,743 over the last three months. 61.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 825.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.