Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.82. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $245,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,395.57. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Couchbase by 20.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Couchbase by 272.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

