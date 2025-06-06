RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $159.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

RTX stock opened at $138.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.61. RTX has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $139.32.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. As a group, analysts expect that RTX will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.77%.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

