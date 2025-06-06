Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WMG. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Music Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $36.64.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 79.01% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

In other news, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,808.07. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 170.1% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at $10,703,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at $1,746,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at $294,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

