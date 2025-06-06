Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Down 12.1% in May

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 224,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Saratoga Investment Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.21). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.31%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 66,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Stories

