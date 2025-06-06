Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) and Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT) Critical Survey

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) and Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of Schneider National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Pamt shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Schneider National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.1% of Pamt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Schneider National and Pamt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider National 2.21% 4.12% 2.67% Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider National $5.37 billion 0.78 $117.00 million $0.70 34.18 Pamt $687.40 million 0.39 -$31.80 million ($1.84) -6.77

This table compares Schneider National and Pamt”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Schneider National has higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schneider National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Schneider National has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Schneider National and Pamt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider National 0 8 5 0 2.38 Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00

Schneider National presently has a consensus price target of $27.14, suggesting a potential upside of 13.44%. Pamt has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.40%. Given Schneider National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Schneider National is more favorable than Pamt.

Summary

Schneider National beats Pamt on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations. The Intermodal segment provides door-to-door container on flat car services through a combination of rail and dray transportation using company-owned containers, chassis, and trucks. The Logistics segment offers asset-light freight brokerage, supply chain, warehousing, and import/export services to manage and move its customers' freight. The company leases equipment, such as trucks to owner-operators; and provides insurance for the company drivers and owner-operators. Schneider National, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Pamt

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

